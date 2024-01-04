Open Menu

Khidmat Centers Of Islamabad Police Facilitate 1,92,144 Citizens During 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Khidmat centers of Islamabad police facilitate 1,92,144 citizens during 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Islamabad capital police, khidmat centers, have facilitated 1,92,144 citizens during 2023 with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, foreigner’s registration, registration of tenants and house servants, general police verification and report of missing items,.

According to police source, Islamabad capital police are taking all possible measures and initiatives in order to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad

Citizens are availing around 28 services including character certificate, general police verification, tenant registration, missing/lost report, volunteer registration, servant registration, copy of FIR, and vehicle verification at any time of the day.

Police mobile facilitation van service has also been working while khidmat markaz in different areas including sectors F-6, G-10, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna and at various police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

 ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that, well trained staff has been appointed there who are providing best services. Such steps would improve the trust of people in the police, he maintained.

