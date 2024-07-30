Khidmat Centers Serve 1.45m People Digitally
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM
The Punjab police khidmat centers are actively providing digital services to citizens across the province so far this year, more than 1.45 million people had availed
services from the centers.
A police spokesperson said this year, over 393,000 citizens had obtained police character
certificates and 690,000 had obtained general police verification.
Approximately, 4,000 citizens had completed police verification of private employees as
98,000 people had completed tenant registration certificates. Over 14,000 citizens had done
vehicle verifications.
More than 91,000 individuals obtained medico-legal certificates while
44,000 reported lost documents, and 2,708 registered crime reports. As many as 61,638 people
had obtained copies of FIRs while 74 citizens filed reports of violence against women.
The legal and social protection had been provided to over 44,000 individuals, and 535 citizens
had completed employee registration.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that police service centers were an outstanding project
for public service delivery. He mentioned that services were being enhanced based on the
feedback received from the citizens.
