Khidmat-e-Mokhawat Distributes Interest Free Loan To Deserving People

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Khidmat-e-Mokhawat distributes interest free loan to deserving people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Under Khidmat Foundation's Mohawat program, 24 people were provided interest free loans for small businesses in a function.

Mian Babar Hameed, National Director, Khidmat Foundation, Mokhawat Program, Engineer Ahmed Hamada and Hafiz Shiraz Ahmed, in-charge, Central Mokhawat Program in-charge and other officials participated in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Babar Hameed said that under the Al-Khidmat Foundation's Mohawat program, deserving and hardworking people have been provided interest free and Islamic loans in accordance with the Islamic method so that they can stand up to others in this difficult economic environment.

Ensure a better livelihood for yourself instead. Last year, a significant amount of Rs. 28.06 million was distributed to 853 people under Khidmat-e-Mokhawat program.

