Khidmat Katchery Postponed In 9 Districts Due To Rise In Virus Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Government has postponed monthly Revenue Khidmat Katchery programme in nine (9) districts including Multan due to rise in number of new coronavirus cases.

The event would now be held on April 12 instead of April 1, said an official release issued here Wednesday.

The monthly revenue Katchery were planned at district level to resolve complaints of the people, however, these were postponed in districts which showed rise in positivity rate of coronavirus prompting provincial government to impose tougher restrictions.

The districts included Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan.

