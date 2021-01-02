UrduPoint.com
Khidmat Marakiz Issued 33,177 Certificates To Citizens During 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Khidmat Marakiz issued 33,177 certificates to citizens during 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Khidmat Marakiz of Lahore Police issued 33,177 certificates to citizens during the year 2020.

Of those, 2,1245 were character certificates and 11,932 were verification certificates.

As many as 6,270 applications were received at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 14,671 at Facilitation Centre of Gulberg, 4,391 at Iqbal Town, 3,171 at Greater Iqbal Park, 967 at Town Hall, 152 at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, 1,185 at Arfa Karim whereas 1,643 applications were received at recently inaugurated Facilitation Centre of Bahria Town.

Moreover, 727 applications were submitted at Police mobile Khidmat Markaz as well.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that citizens were being provided 14 services including police character certificate, verification and registration of employees and tenants, renewal of driving licence at these Khidmat Centres.

