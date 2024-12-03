Open Menu

Khidmat Marakiz Playing Key Role In Providing Digital Services To Citizens: CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Khidmat Marakiz playing key role in providing digital services to citizens: CCPO

Lahore Police are providing 14 digital services across 20 Khidmat Marakiz in the city, benefiting over 1 million citizens this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Lahore Police are providing 14 digital services across 20 Khidmat Marakiz in the city, benefiting over 1 million citizens this year.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of Lahore Police, more than 1 million citizens have already accessed various police services through these Khidmat Marakiz in 2024. These include over 104,000 individuals obtaining police character certificates, over 175,000 availing police verification services and 630 citizens reporting crimes. Additionally, more than 15,000 cases of lost documents have been registered while over 11,000 citizens received copies of their FIRs, spokesman said.

Furthermore, the centres have issued nearly 400,000 learner’s driving licenses, over 214,000 driving licenses and renewed more than 97,000 licenses.

More than 4,000 duplicate driving licenses were also issued and 18,000 international driving licenses were provided. Over 2,500 citizens registered their tenancy details and 428 vehicles underwent verification.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana praised the role of the police service centres in enhancing the delivery of digital services to the public and highlighted that these state-of-the-art Marakiz offer all services under one roof, ensuring a seamless experience for the citizens.

The CCPO also commended the police service centres for their commitment to excellent service delivery and described them as a testament to community policing.

The police Khidmat Marakiz are a prime example of how police are using modern technology to improve service delivery and cater to the needs of community, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Vehicles All Million

Recent Stories

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

9 minutes ago
 Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers ..

Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest

9 minutes ago
 LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

21 minutes ago
 Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need f ..

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..

9 minutes ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

21 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

25 minutes ago
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

25 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

25 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

39 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

39 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

39 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan