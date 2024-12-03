Khidmat Marakiz playing key role in providing digital services to citizens: CCPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Lahore Police are providing 14 digital services across 20 Khidmat Marakiz in the city, benefiting over 1 million citizens this year.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of Lahore Police, more than 1 million citizens have already accessed various police services through these Khidmat Marakiz in 2024. These include over 104,000 individuals obtaining police character certificates, over 175,000 availing police verification services and 630 citizens reporting crimes. Additionally, more than 15,000 cases of lost documents have been registered while over 11,000 citizens received copies of their FIRs, spokesman said.

Furthermore, the centres have issued nearly 400,000 learner’s driving licenses, over 214,000 driving licenses and renewed more than 97,000 licenses.

More than 4,000 duplicate driving licenses were also issued and 18,000 international driving licenses were provided. Over 2,500 citizens registered their tenancy details and 428 vehicles underwent verification.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana praised the role of the police service centres in enhancing the delivery of digital services to the public and highlighted that these state-of-the-art Marakiz offer all services under one roof, ensuring a seamless experience for the citizens.

The CCPO also commended the police service centres for their commitment to excellent service delivery and described them as a testament to community policing.

The police Khidmat Marakiz are a prime example of how police are using modern technology to improve service delivery and cater to the needs of community, he added.