Khidmat Markaz facilities extended to all police stations: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that more than 11 key facilities previously available only at Police Khidmat Markaz have now been extended to all police stations across Faisalabad.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that front desk operators and IT branch officials at every police station have been instructed to provide these services without delay. He said that the citizens can now obtain character certificates and general police verifications directly from their respective police stations.

Similarly, services for verification of employees, tenant registration and entry of domestic workers along with submission of related information have also been made available at police station level, he added.

The CPO further said that the citizens can receive copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) promptly, register cases of lost documents and apply for learner driving permits at their nearest police station. The legal guidance regarding violence against women as well as free registration of cases for vulnerable groups has also been ensured at all front desks, he added.

He highlighted the objective of new initiative and said that this step would help provide maximum convenience to the citizens by bringing policing services at their doorsteps and reducing the need to travel long distances to Police Khidmat Markaz.