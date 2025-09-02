Open Menu

Khidmat Markaz Facilities Extended To All Police Stations: CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Khidmat Markaz facilities extended to all police stations: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that more than 11 key facilities previously available only at Police Khidmat Markaz have now been extended to all police stations across Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that more than 11 key facilities previously available only at Police Khidmat Markaz have now been extended to all police stations across Faisalabad.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that front desk operators and IT branch officials at every police station have been instructed to provide these services without delay. He said that the citizens can now obtain character certificates and general police verifications directly from their respective police stations.

Similarly, services for verification of employees, tenant registration and entry of domestic workers along with submission of related information have also been made available at police station level, he added.

The CPO further said that the citizens can receive copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) promptly, register cases of lost documents and apply for learner driving permits at their nearest police station. The legal guidance regarding violence against women as well as free registration of cases for vulnerable groups has also been ensured at all front desks, he added.

He highlighted the objective of new initiative and said that this step would help provide maximum convenience to the citizens by bringing policing services at their doorsteps and reducing the need to travel long distances to Police Khidmat Markaz.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

27 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

27 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

15 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

22 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

22 minutes ago
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

22 minutes ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

22 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

34 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

22 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

28 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan