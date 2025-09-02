Khidmat Markaz Facilities Extended To All Police Stations: CPO
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that more than 11 key facilities previously available only at Police Khidmat Markaz have now been extended to all police stations across Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that more than 11 key facilities previously available only at Police Khidmat Markaz have now been extended to all police stations across Faisalabad.
In a statement here on Monday, he said that front desk operators and IT branch officials at every police station have been instructed to provide these services without delay. He said that the citizens can now obtain character certificates and general police verifications directly from their respective police stations.
Similarly, services for verification of employees, tenant registration and entry of domestic workers along with submission of related information have also been made available at police station level, he added.
The CPO further said that the citizens can receive copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) promptly, register cases of lost documents and apply for learner driving permits at their nearest police station. The legal guidance regarding violence against women as well as free registration of cases for vulnerable groups has also been ensured at all front desks, he added.
He highlighted the objective of new initiative and said that this step would help provide maximum convenience to the citizens by bringing policing services at their doorsteps and reducing the need to travel long distances to Police Khidmat Markaz.
Recent Stories
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All departments on high alert ahead of major flood: CM Sindh6 minutes ago
-
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality27 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level15 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion of under construction ..22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood22 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency22 minutes ago
-
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel22 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth34 minutes ago
-
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed22 minutes ago
-
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms28 minutes ago
-
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed28 minutes ago