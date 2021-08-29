UrduPoint.com

Khidmat Programme 3rd Phase From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Following the successful completion of the first two phases, the third phase of the 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' programme will kick off from Monday and continue until Oct 10.

According to the schedule for the next six-week activities, Cleanliness Week will be observed from Aug 30 to Sept 5, Drainage Week from Sept 6 to 12, Cleanliness and Drainage Week from Sept 13 to 19, Beautification of Cities Week from Sept 20 to 26, Road Safety Week from Sept 27 to Oct 3 and Service Delivery Week from Oct 4 to 10.

To review the programme, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Sunday and said that ranking of districts be done in terms of performance.

The CS said that positive feedback from the citizens was a yardstick for the success of programme. He mentioned that the deputy commissioners should monitor implementation of the programme themselves and take action against the officials not addressing the public complaints.

The chief secretary also asked the commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur to focus on addressing public complaints, and praised the performance of Khanewal district for high percentage of compliant resolution and public satisfaction.

He said that an awareness campaign should be launched to ensure maximum participation of citizens in the programme. He directed the Chairman Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to work out a model for providing services in all the districts on the pattern E-Khidmat centres. He asked people to rest assured that the government was working for their convenience.

The meeting was briefed that more than 6.8 million activities were carried out in the province during the programme. Out of 48,026 complaints, 42,528 were resolved swiftly. The complaint resolution rate was 89 per cent, whereas the public satisfaction rate remained 71 per cent.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary I&C, Chairman PITB, DGPR and officers concerned, while all divisional commissioners participated through video link.

