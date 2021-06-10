''Khidmat' programme continues

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The metropolitan corporation staff Thursday continued their work under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme in the district.

In the second week, the work of cleaning the sewerage lines and drains and installing manhole covers had started and work was also underway to clean major drains and public bathrooms in the district.

According to Dashboard data, 780 public service activities were uploaded in the district during the last three days, and more than 40 complaints from citizens on the service app had also been resolved.