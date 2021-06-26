Khidmat programme helped improve services provision: commissioner

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Babar Bashir has said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar's 'Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par' programme has significantly improved the provision of civic amenities and citizens have given positive feedback, which was a source of satisfaction for all departments.

He said this while addressing a review meeting of the programme at the Commissioner's Office here on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Local Government Azhar Dewan, Chief Metropolitan Officer Farmaish Ali Khan, Chief Officer Tehsil Council Shehzad Iqbal Qureshi and AC Revenue Fazail Mudassir, besides officials of relevant departments, also attended the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that in the first phase of the 3-week programme, from May 31 to June 20, all the municipal bodies of the division carried out 192,405 activities, which included cleanliness, improvement of sewerage lines, and elimination of garbage dumps in villages.

These activities include 75,355 tasks in Sahiwal district, 64,609 in Okara district and 52,441 in Pakpattan district.

He said that all resources should be utilised for the second phase of 5-week programme, and special focus should be given on general improvement and cleanliness of the government buildings.

He also ordered for making citizen feedback system more efficient, on which Director Local Government Azhar Dewan said that a total of 719 complaints were received from citizens in the first phase of 'Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par' programme, out of which 670 were resolved.

Those included 124 out of 228 complaints in Sahiwal district, 215 out of 240 in Okara district and 231 out of 246 complaints in Pakpattan district, while 77 complaints were irrelevant.