'Khidmat' programme launched in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul inaugurated the cleaning work at Steel Bagh Chowk and Khara village under the Punjab government's programme "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" (Civic services at your doorsteps), on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr Rabia Riyasat, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Municipal Corporation Kasur Rizwan Ahmed Chaudhry, Municipal Officer I&S Nadeem Abbas Bajwa and other officers were also present.

She said that cleanliness and removal of garbage, repair of street-lights were the targets of the first week during the three-week programme.

She said districts would be ranked on the basis of three weeks programme of cleanliness: during the first week, removal of stagnant water, drains and sewerage clearance in the second week, and cleanliness of government premises in the third week.

The DC said citizens could download "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per" app to give feedback and register complaints.