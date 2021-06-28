Khidmat programme phase-II starts

The district administration has started 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' programme phase-II in Faisalabad and it would continue for five weeks, till August 1, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration has started 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' programme phase-II in Faisalabad and it would continue for five weeks, till August 1, 2021.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that during the first week of Khidmat program, filters at all water filtration plants would be replaced in addition to cleaning the water tanks in government offices as well as white-washing in schools, district Kutchehry and lockups.

The second week would commence from July 5, during which encroachments would be removed from the city areas in addition to improving the sanitary and cleanliness condition in cattle markets.

The third week would start from July 12 during which maximum tree plantation would be conducted under "One person, two plants" slogan, in addition to levelling the playground in the district.

The fourth week would commence from July 19, during which Eid-ul-Azha would also be celebrated by the faithful, who would perform religious ritual of slaughtering sacrificial animals. The district administration, in collaboration with the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), would ensure in-time removal of entrails of sacrificed animals.

The fifth week would start from July 26 during which patchwork of various roads would be completed in addition to installing speed breakers and marking the road lanes under Road Safety Week.