Khidmat programme phase-II starts

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saeed Masood Nouman said on Monday that the second phase of 'Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par' programme was underway.

He said that in this regard Municipal Corporation staff was being engaged in operations on a daily basis against encroachments.

The DC said that on the direction of Punjab government, zero tolerance policy was being adopted against encroachments in bazaars.

He said that the elimination of encroachments would further improve the transportation of the people.

He said that providing relief to the people was the top priority, therefore the business community should prove their responsibility by eliminating encroachments from themarkets on their own so that the problems of the shoppers can be alleviated.