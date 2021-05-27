UrduPoint.com
'Khidmat' Programme Truly Beneficial For Masses: DC

Thu 27th May 2021

'Khidmat' programme truly beneficial for masses: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez per' programme has been launched in the Sargodha district.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir said that the Khidmat programme was truly beneficial for the masses. She said the programme would continue for three weeks.

She said that a weekly schedule had been issued under this programme in which the officers of local government department including metropolitan corporation, tehsil council and municipal committees would monitor the sanitation, sewerage and other matters in their respective areas.

The DC said that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in execution of the programme.

"The Punjab govt has also launched 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per' app to make the atmosphere of province hygienic, while citizens could download the App from play-store," She added.

