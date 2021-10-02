UrduPoint.com

Khidmat Revenue Court Addresses 800 Complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Over 800 complaints pertaining to Revenue department had been resolved by the Khidmat Revenue Court during the first two days of the month.

Such court supervised by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim and consisting Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisrani and many other officials from Revenue departments was being organized regularly during opening days of every month for addressal of peoples' problems regarding revenue matters.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim talking to citizen on Saturday stated that Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps to facilitate citizens in property records.

In Khidmat Courts, the citizens could avail every document about their property. All of the officials are present under one roof for public facilitation, said Aamir Karim.

