Khiyal Kastro pays homage to martyrs of 1965

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Khiyal Ahmad Kastro has said that wars can only be won with passions and bravery not with weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Khiyal Ahmad Kastro has said that wars can only be won with passions and bravery not with weapons.

Talking to APP, he said passion of Indian army was very weak which caused shameful retreat and defeat to India.

He said: "The September 6 always remembers us that Pak army fought war against India very bravely and Pakistani soldiers did not care their lives in defence of their homeland.

The PTI government would celebrate the Defence Day with full national zeal andzest to pay tributes to martyrs of the Pak forces, he added.