'Khli Katchery' Held To Address Public Issues

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' on the special directives of Inspector General Punjab Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar here in his office to address grievances of the people

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the relevant officers of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in an open court.

The RPO on the occasion said "The 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

" The Police Chief issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within stipulated time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and to improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.

