"KHM Law Associates" Intend To Provide Justice To Underprivileged

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to provide free and fair access to justice to the downtrodden and underprivileged segments of the society, Knight Human Management (KHM) Shalan Pakistan GL has established "KHM Law Associates" to serve the underprivileged.

Under this welfare project, senior local lawyers of High Courts across the country would give free legitimate administrations, which incorporate giving free legitimate help in civil and criminal things to those destitute and underestimated individuals who cannot bear the administrations of a legal counselor for the conduct of a case or a legacies in any court, tribunal or before an authority.

This was stated by Khalid Nawaz, Chief Executive Officer of KHM while addressing the inaugural function of the welfare project here in Rawalpindi today. On this occasion a 4 members lawyers panel comprising on Syed Muhammad Hassan Abbas Advocate High Court, Sidratul Zahra Advocate High Court, Muhammad Mansoor Warraich Advocate High Court and Imran Rasool Khokhar Advocate High Court was also formed for Rawalpindi.

Khalid Nawaz said that this charity project has been started from Rawalpindi while it will also be started in Lahore and Peshawar from next week. Similarly this project will be gradually but in the shortest time extended to the whole country with the aim of giving justice to those who are deprived of justice due to their inability to afford it.

He said that these panels, whose motto is serving underserved, will provide all kinds of legal aid free of cost apart from registering and following the cases of poor and deserving people in the courts of law. "The services to be provided to the poor under this welfare project included advocate representation in legitimate procedures, planning of pleadings, memos of request, paper books in lawful procedures, counting printing and interpretation of documents", he added.