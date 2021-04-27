Khokar assumes PBM MD charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar on Tuesday assumed his responsibilities as Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

The directors of PBM briefed the new MD about the ongoing projects of the organisation.

Lahore based Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar holds LLB degree. He is currently serving as the President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, (PTI) Lahore.

He remained member of National Assembly (MNA) from year 2002 to 2008.

He contested elections from NA 143 in the year 2008 and 2013 on the ticket of PTI.