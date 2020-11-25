Khokhar appeals shopkeepers to strictly compliance SOPs

The President Gharib Abad Shopkeeper Association, Sukkur Lala Abid Khokhar has appealed the traders and shopkeepers to strictly compliance the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government against COVID-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Gharib Abad Shopkeeper Association, Sukkur Lala Abid Khokhar has appealed the traders and shopkeepers to strictly compliance the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government against COVID-19.

In his statement issued here on Wednesday appealed the shopkeepers to use face masks and hand sanitise in letter and spirit, he said that they should avoid handshaking and disallow all those consumers to enter their business place who were violating the the SOPs.