Khokhar Demands Police To Stop Harassing Traders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Khokhar demands police to stop harassing traders

Chairman, Pakistan LPG Association, Irfan Khokhar has demanded the police to stop harassing the LPG traders adding that the association has already communicated a clear message that no compromise will be made on the safety of the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan LPG Association, Irfan Khokhar has demanded the police to stop harassing the LPG traders adding that the association has already communicated a clear message that no compromise will be made on the safety of the people.

He stated this while talking to the business community during his visit to the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday where he came to felicitate the newly elected HCCI office bearers.

He also called upon the LGP traders to ensure safety of the business and provide LPG to consumers in safe and protected cylinders. The LPG will cater the demand in future as the countrymen depend on LPG due to exhaust of natural gas reserves, he said and added that in view of the fact, LPG traders should carry out their business with all precautionary measures and put the safety on priority.

He emphasized upon the government to reduce taxes on LPG sector so that the traders could continue their business effectively and provide revenue of Rs.

125 billion through taxes. He on the occasion refuted the allegation of smuggling of LPG adding that the business could be flourished if LPG sector received maximum incentives from the government.

The President HCCI Gahad Hussain Shaikh assured the Chairman Pakistan LPG Association of extending full cooperation to LPG traders and efforts for resolving their genuine issues.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Ji, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Turan Ali Khoja, Shakir Memon, Ziauddin, Zulfiqar Ali Chohan, Zia Masroor Jaferi, Vice Chairman Pakistan LPG Association Malik Taimur, Sindh President Faisal Rasool, President Karachi Region Shoaib Waris and President Hyderabad Region Nawab Khan were also present on the occasion.

