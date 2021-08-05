UrduPoint.com

Khokhar, Nishter Discuss Relief, Rehabilitation Measures For Deprived People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday discussed possible measures for relief and rehabilitation of the needy and deprived people across the country

While overall performance of organization with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Managing Director, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar has been discussed.

On the occasion, Dr. Sania Nishtar highlighted a variety of poor-friendly Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme initiatives. She also emphasized on extending the facility of 'Panahgah' to all the major cities of Pakistan so as to accommodate maximum number of needy persons.

Agenda for upgrading the facilities in Panahgahs also came up during the meeting.

Highlighting the poverty reduction schemes carried out by PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas said the concrete initiatives were being taken in healthcare, education and rehabilitation throughout the country, as envisioned by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He was of the view that an innovative and Comprehensive Ehsaas programme accurately translates the efforts of present Government to address the thorny poverty-related issues. Managing Director PBM also congratulated Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar (SAPM) for devising such an inclusive plan to combat the poverty.

