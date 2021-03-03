Khokhar Palace: Court dismisses appeal against stay order by civil court

A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal challenging the stay order by a civil court against demolition of Khokhar Palace

The court ordered the civil court to record the statements of the witnesses and decide the matter.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Haider Ali heard the appeal filed by additional commissioner.

The additional commissioner had pleaded with the court to set aside the stay order against demolition of Khokhar palace by a civil court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already dismissed an appeal by the Lahore Development Authority for the purpose.

A civil court had stopped demolition of Khokhar Palace on a plea filed by Saif-ul-Malock Khokhar and others.