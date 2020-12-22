Khokhar Palace: Lahore High Court orders civil court to decide stay matter within 7 days

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered a civil court to decide within seven days about a stay order granted in connection with Khokhar Palace, the residence of PML-N leaders Malik Afzal Khokhar and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered a civil court to decide within seven days about a stay order granted in connection with Khokhar Palace, the residence of PML-N leaders Malik Afzal Khokhar and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Afzal Khokhar and Saif-ul-Malook against possible demolition of Khokhar Palace.

A provincial law officer stated before the court that the petitioners had illegally included some government land in their residence.

At this, the court observed that a civil court had already given a stay order in the matter and this fact should be brought in the notice of the court.

To a court query, a counsel on behalf of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) submitted that the Khokhar brothers had illegally occupied the government land whereas the authority had cancelled their residence plan.

However, a counsel on behalf of the Khokhar brothers argued that the Khokhar Palace was constructed after meeting all requirements of the LDA.

He pointed out that the then chief justice of Pakistan had also ordered an inspection into the legitimacy of the Khokhar Palace and three FIRs were also registered to the effect. However, two of them had been discharged, he added. He argued that the matter was pending before the civil court who had also granted a stay to the petitioners. He pleaded with the court for stopping the LDA from possible demolition of Khokhar Place.

Subsequently, the court after hearing arguments of the parties, ordered the civil court to decide the stay matter within seven days.