Khokhar Takes Notice Of Motorway Rape Incident

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Khokhar takes notice of motorway rape incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Thursday took notice of the rape of a woman at the entry point of motorway in Lahore and summoned the Secretary Communication, Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab and IG Motorway Police on September 16 before the committee.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh was also summoned for clarification on uncalled for statement regarding the incident and for clarification on the incident, a press release said.

Nawaz Khokhar directed the authorities concerned to submit a final report on the incident and asked why the motorway police did not respond to the phone call for help from lady.

More Stories From Pakistan

