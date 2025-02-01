Khorasan Razavi Governor General meets Punjab Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Governor General of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province Gholam Hossein Mozaffari on Saturday met with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor's House.

Matters pertaining to both sides especially on promoting trade between both countries came under discussion.

Discussion was also held on promoting mining and petroleum and exchange of women chamber delegations.

The Punjab Governor said, "It is a matter of pride that you accepted my invitation and arrived in Lahore."

He welcomed the assurance of Khorasan Razavi Governor General Gholam Hossein Mozaffari for reducing the visa fee for Pakistani visitors.

He said that relations between Pakistan and Iran would reach a new height and exchange of trade delegations would be promoted. The Punjab Governor said that matters pertaining to celebrate the cultural week of Lahore in Mashhad and Mashhad in Lahore would be finalized soon.

Khorasan Razavi Governor General Gholam Hossein Mozaffari said that exhibitions would be organized to promote ties between Punjab and Khorasan Razavi.

Flights between Lahore and Mashhad and Karachi to Mashhad would be increased, he said.

He also invited the Punjab Governor and chamber delegations to attend an exhibition in Khorasan Razavi.