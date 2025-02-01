Khorasan Razavi Governor Meets LCCI Delegation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomed Governor General of Iran's Khorasan
Razavi province Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and his delegation here on Saturday.
An interactive session was held between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)
and Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and his delegation at the
Governor's House.
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hoped that exchange of delegations from both
sides would continue and relations between Pakistan and Iran would further strengthen.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Abuzar Shad said the LCCI delegation
under the leadership of the Punjab governor would soon visit Khorasan Razavi.
He thanked Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for arranging this interaction with Khorasan Razavi
Governor and his delegation.
Mian Abuzar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar
had been presidents of the LCCI and it was a matter of pride. The LCCI president said:
"Our beloved the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had highlighted
the importance of neighbours."
He said there was a need to develop strong relations between both sides. He requested
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari
to grace the closing ceremony of Lahore Shopping Festival tomorrow and witness stalls set up in the festival where Pakistani products were being displayed.
Khorasan Razavi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Head Tavakullizoda said that economic group belonging to Khorasan Razavi was present here. He thanked Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari for his support. Tavakullizoda said that this visit would definitely yield good results for both countries. He said that these opportunities should be utilized properly to come close to each other and to strengthen trade activities between both countries.
Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari thanked Punjab Governor
Saleem Haider Khan for his hospitality. He said that this visit would be a starting point for strengthening relations between Iran and Pakistan besides Punjab and Khorasan Razavi. He invited Punjab Governor to visit Khorasan Razavi along with members of the LCCI and those belonging to trade and industry.
He said that Punjab and Khorasan Razavi could help each other in terms of economy. He said, "We are ready to set up trade centre of Khorasan Razavi in Punjab." He said that in presence of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan a lot efforts could be made to strengthen ties between both countries.
Documentaries were also played highlighting opportunities for Iran in Pakistan and opportunities in Khorasan Razavi.
Later on, souvenir was given to Khorasan Razavi Governor. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry also had an interactive session with Khorasan Razavi Governor and his delegation at the
Governor's House.
Earlier, Governor General of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province Gholam Hossein Mozaffari met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at the Governor's House. Matters pertaining to both sides especially on promoting trade between both countries came under discussion. Discussion was also held on promoting mining and petroleum and exchange of women chamber delegations.
The Punjab governor said: "It is a matter of pride that you accepted my invitation and arrived in Lahore." He welcomed assurance of Khorasan Razavi Governor General Gholam Hossein Mozaffari for reducing visa fee of Pakistani visitors. He said that relation between Pakistan and Iran would be taken to new heights and exchange of trade delegations would be promoted between both countries. The Punjab Governor said that matters pertaining to celebrate cultural week of Lahore in Mashhad and Mashhad in Lahore would be finalized soon. Khorasan Razavi Governor General Gholam Hossein Mozaffari said that exhibitions would be organized to promote ties between Punjab and Khorasan Razavi. Flights between Lahore to Mashhad and Karachi to Mashhad would be increased, he said. He also invited the Punjab Governor and Chamber delegations to attend exhibition in Khorasan Razavi.
Later, a joint press conference was held by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari at the Governor's House.
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he had requested to reopen meat trade with Iran.
He said that the issues regarding visas will be resolved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
