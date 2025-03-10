Khosa Chairs Meeting Of Parliamentary Leaders To Review Performance Of PML-N Party
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary leader and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa chaired a meeting of the parliamentary leaders to review the performance of the party in the province.
On special directive of Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel, a committee of the parliamentary group of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan was formed.
The first meeting of this committee was held under the chairmanship of the committee's head, Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary leader and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa.
The meeting was attended by Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary leader and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Provincial Ministers including Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Asim Kurd Gellu, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani and Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar.
In the meeting, the parliamentary leaders reviewed the performance of the party in the province, the problems of party workers and the political situation in the province.
In the meeting, a committee was formed to organize the affairs of the party's parliamentary members and especially to resolve the complaints of the party workers.
They will make full efforts to resolve the internal affairs of the party and the complaints of the workers.
The party also decided that more steps will be taken to further strengthen the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the province and in this regard, the top priority is to resolve the issues of the party workers so that the confidence of the party workers is restored and the workers play their full role in activating the party with all their heart and soul.
It should be noted that the parliamentary committee was formed in the light of the orders of the Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel.
The committee will play its full role in resolving the issues of the party's parliamentary members and the problems of the workers.
The members of the committee included Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Asim Kurd Gellu, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar and Mir Shoaib Noshirwani.
