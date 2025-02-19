Khosa Takes Notice Of News Regarding Slow Works Of Development Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa took notice of news broadcast on a news channel regarding slow processes of development projects and issued an inquiry order about it.
A senior officer of grade 19 has been appointed for conducting inquiry and directed to submit a probe report within two days.
It should be noted that a news channel had aired a news report regarding a development project underway in Jaffarabad district, in which substandard and slow progress was pointed out in the said project.
On this, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mir Saleem Khosa has taken immediate action and issued the said inquiry order regarding news.
He said that wherever any kind of incompetence or negligence is reported regarding all the development projects underway in the province, strictest disciplinary action would be taken against the said engineer officer and no engineer officer should be under the illusion that any kind of compromise would be made on any development project.
He further said that if any negligence of any engineer officer is found after the report comes, strict disciplinary action would be taken and that they are always ready and determined for the development and prosperity of the province.
