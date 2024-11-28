Khosa vows to timely complete ongoing projects

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Thursday said that provincial government's first priority is to timely complete ongoing projects and to a high standard.

He said that the improvement of infrastructure in the province, development and prosperity depend on the better performance of the C&W Department.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the progress of ongoing development projects in the C&W Department, Naseerabad Circle.

Secretary for Communications and Works Lal Jan Jafar, Additional Secretary for Communications and Works Ehsanullah Tareen, Chief Engineer Road Sibi Zone, Mir Ahmed Mengal, Technical Adviser Mukhtiar Ahmed Kakar, besides engineers and officers of Naseerabad Division Road and Building and other high officials were also present in the meeting.

He said that the Naseerabad Division is the green belt of the province where the economy linked on agriculture and highways would play a key role in timely access to the market for agricultural commodities.

On this occasion, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa said that the need to further improve the performance of the department is that all the technical issues of the sector should be resolved on priority basis so that the obstacles in the completion of development projects are removed.

He directed that in order to further improve the performance of the department, it is necessary that all district engineer officers ensure their attendance at their places of deployment and all superintending engineers must visit the ongoing development projects.

He strictly instructed the chief engineer, road and building, and all engineer officers to submit the report of their visits to the secretary's office and never leave their places of deployment without permission.

He said that any kind of negligence would be tolerated in the standards of the ongoing development projects in the province.

He said in this regard, he would personally monitor the development projects saying that the development and prosperity of the province, the improvement of infrastructure and the provision of modern facilities to the people of the province, whether in the roads sector or the building sector are the responsibility of the C&W Department.

He said that fulfilling this responsibility in a good manner should be our motto.

The minister instructed that whatever development projects of Naseerabad Division are stalled due to technical issues, they should be resolved on an emergency basis and detailed reports on the progress of these projects should be continuously submitted to the office of the Secretary C&W.