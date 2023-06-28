(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The shooting at Advocate Supreme Court & Former Governor Punjab Latif Khosa's house has been solved, professional shooter hired by Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf leader Zubair Niazi, arrested.

It was revealed by DIG Investigation Kamran Adil during his press conference here at his office.

He said that Zubair Niazi hired former record holder and professional shooter Mohsin alias Lamba, who along with his companion fired at former Governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khan Khosa residence. Zubair Khan Niazi also sent one of his servants along for identification, who showed Latif Khosa's house.

Kamran said that the accused has a previous record of serious crimes, attempted murder, extortion, robbery and shooting at people's houses.