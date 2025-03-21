Khoso Orders Handover Complete Building Projects To Concerned Departments
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso, has directed that all completed building sector projects in the province should be handed over to the concerned departments within a week.
He also emphasized the need to expedite the completion of ongoing projects that are in the final stages.
The minister made these remarks during a review meeting on the progress of ongoing development projects in the building sector. The meeting was attended by Secretary Communications and Works, Lal Jan Jaffar, Chief Engineers from all three zones, and District Engineer officers.
In his statement, the provincial minister urged that the final stages of projects that have been delayed should be completed urgently.
He made it clear that no further delays would be tolerated in the completion of these projects.
Furthermore, he directed that any building sector projects that are stalled due to outdated CSR (Cost schedule Rates) should be revised and submitted for approval in the upcoming Cabinet meeting within a week.
Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso emphasized that the provincial government prioritizes the improvement of infrastructure, as it plays a key role in the province's development. He urged the concerned authorities to make every effort to complete public projects as soon as possible, so that the people of the province can benefit from these developments.
Recent Stories
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM arrives in Makkah3 minutes ago
-
Notification for reconstitution of district judiciary's tribunal nullified3 minutes ago
-
Japan awards MEXT Research Scholarships to 11 Pakistani students3 minutes ago
-
Agri minister chairs meeting on 'On-Farm Water Management'13 minutes ago
-
IHC orders live broadcast of blasphemy case hearing13 minutes ago
-
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs timely bus departures, enhances safety measures23 minutes ago
-
Experts for adopting green ship recycling practices to mitigate environmental impact23 minutes ago
-
Anti-mosquito spray campaign launched in Nawabshah23 minutes ago
-
27 shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramzan33 minutes ago
-
Khoso orders handover complete building projects to concerned departments33 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off Afghan refugees' plea43 minutes ago