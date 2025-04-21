KHRF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 10 underprivileged couples in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In a heartwarming display of compassion and community support, the Khidmat Health Relief Foundation (KHRF) organized a grand mass wedding ceremony for 10 deserving couples here at a private marriage Hall.

The event, held with the generous support of donors, featured complete arrangements for nikah ceremonies, wedding gifts, and a walima feast for guests.

Each bride received a comprehensive gift package including essential household items such as electric appliances, furniture, clothing, crockery, and sewing machines—symbolizing a fresh and dignified start to their new lives.

Speaking at the event, KHRF President Anis Raza Qadri emphasized the organization’s commitment to uplifting the lives of the underprivileged people while preserving their dignity.

“In a world where many live only for themselves, we believe in living for others. Serving humanity and helping those in need is not only our mission—it is our religious and moral duty,” he stated.

The ceremony drew attendees from various walks of life including scholars, journalists, lawyers, professors, doctors, and community leaders, all of whom came to bless the newlyweds and share in their joyous occasion.

KHRF reaffirmed its dedication to continuing such humanitarian initiatives in the future, aiming to bring hope and support to the underprivileged through impactful, community-driven programs.

