KHRF Organizes Mass Wedding Ceremony For 10 Underprivileged Couples In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In a heartwarming display of compassion and community support, the Khidmat Health Relief Foundation (KHRF) organized a grand mass wedding ceremony for 10 deserving couples here at a private marriage Hall.
The event, held with the generous support of donors, featured complete arrangements for nikah ceremonies, wedding gifts, and a walima feast for guests.
Each bride received a comprehensive gift package including essential household items such as electric appliances, furniture, clothing, crockery, and sewing machines—symbolizing a fresh and dignified start to their new lives.
Speaking at the event, KHRF President Anis Raza Qadri emphasized the organization’s commitment to uplifting the lives of the underprivileged people while preserving their dignity.
“In a world where many live only for themselves, we believe in living for others. Serving humanity and helping those in need is not only our mission—it is our religious and moral duty,” he stated.
The ceremony drew attendees from various walks of life including scholars, journalists, lawyers, professors, doctors, and community leaders, all of whom came to bless the newlyweds and share in their joyous occasion.
KHRF reaffirmed its dedication to continuing such humanitarian initiatives in the future, aiming to bring hope and support to the underprivileged through impactful, community-driven programs.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects development projects8 minutes ago
-
KHRF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 10 underprivileged couples in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
HSSC First Annual from 21st April, Roll slips dispatched8 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates Murree Road green belts to hoist the city’s splendor8 minutes ago
-
10 terrorists killed in CTD operation8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt provides unprecedented relief to farmers : minister18 minutes ago
-
Director Monitoring PBM reviews projects18 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Minister urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to serve pilgrims with dedication, uphold Pakist ..18 minutes ago
-
DC visits areas to inspect polio drive18 minutes ago
-
No leniency for rioters: Tarar28 minutes ago
-
2mn youth, 1000 employment companies registered on digital hub: Rana Mashood28 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes one maund adulterated red chilli28 minutes ago