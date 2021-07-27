(@fidahassanain)

The Sindh High Court has directed the trial court to immediately dispose of the case of the PPP leader.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) The Sindh High Court on Tuesday turned down again the bail petition of PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

The appellate court, however, ordered the trial court to dipose of his case immediately.

Khursheed Shah was in the jail for one year and 11 months as he was arrested on Sept 18, 2019.

The Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, which took up the matter, on the order of the Supreme Court, rejected bail petition of Khursheed Shah again.

Last month, the counsel of Khursheed had submitted in the Supreme Court that NAB found nothing against his petitioner. He was of the view that NAB should get permission from the court before launching a probe against his client.

The SC judge, Justice Tariq said that bails in NAB cases could only be granted if the point of hardship was raised in the high court as it could not be raised in the Supreme Court.

The judge asked counsel Makhdoom whether he had raised hardship point in the high court.

The counsel said the point of hardship was not raised in the high court as the arrest period of Mr Shah was less than two years at the time of their case hearing in the high court. He said the two years period of Mr. Shah in jail would be completed in September this year.

The counsel said that NAB failed to prove any charge of abuse of power against Mr Shah.

The judge remarked that the trial court could itself frame.

However, the apex court referred Mr Shah’s bail case back to the Sindh High Court for hearing.