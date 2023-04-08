Khubaib Foundation distributes ration among flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khubaib Foundation on Saturday distributed rations, food hampers, mosquito nets, blankets and warm clothes among flood victims in various parts of Sindh.

The foundation was providing all kinds of financial assistance to flood-affected people in the rehabilitation phase to mitigate their suffering to survive life with dignity, a press release said.

The people in flood-hit areas were homeless since winter and awaiting for financial support. The Khubaib Foundation besides other local and International non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were providing help to needy people in this difficult time.

The Khubaib Foundation is engaged in diversified activities pertaining to social welfare, relief, and rehabilitation.