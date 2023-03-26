ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khubaib Foundation is distributing cooked food in earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye by setting up a mobile kitchen there to provide hot meals to needy people during the holy month of Ramzan.

The foundation is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of people affected by the earthquake, and helping them to recover and rebuild them, said a news release.

"It has already organized funds raising event in Manchester United Kingdom (UK) to generate funds and raise awareness for the victims of recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria." The event aimed to bring attention to the plight of those who have lost their homes and loved ones and encourage people to donate generously towards the cause.

On this occasion, Chairman Khubaib Foundation, Nadeem Ahmed Khan apprised the audience about the current situation in earthquake-affected areas and also appealed for urgent financial assistance and donations for needy people in Turkiye and Syria.

The Khubaib Foundation had constructed an educational complex Sham Pakistan school in Reyhanli, Turkiye aimed to provide quality education to the children of Syrian refugees.

Meanwhile, the Khubaib Foundation is providing a special Ramzan package to orphans, widows and other needy people to give relief to them on edible items during the holy month.