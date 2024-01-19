Khuda Abad (Sani) Heritage Conference To Take Place In Hala On Saturday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Sindh department of antiquities and archeology is set to organize the Khuda Abad (Sani) Heritage Conference on Saturday, January 20 Hala, district Matiari.
Renowned historians and archaeologists of Sindh will present their research papers in the conference.
Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi will preside over the event and Provincial Minister for Culture, Antiquities and Youth Affairs Junaid Ali Shah will be the special guest at the ceremony.
