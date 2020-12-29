UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khuhro Inaugurated 29.1 Km Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:21 PM

Khuhro inaugurated 29.1 km road

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for works and Services Nisar Ahmed Khuhro inaugurated 29. 1 kilometers Jahan Khan to Faizo Laro road via Chak-Rustom (N.65), completed with an amount of Rs One Billion and 10 Crores, said a handout here on Tuesday

The development work of road started in January, 2020 is in full swing with the completion of the Jahan Khan to Faizo Laro road, people who could reach Kandhkot-Kashmore cites with in about two hours from Sukkur, now they could easily approach at Kandhkot-Kashmore with in shortest time of half an hour . The inaugural ceremony was attended by notable of the areas, engineers and all concerned.

