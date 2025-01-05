Khuhro pays tributes to ZAB on his 97th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) President of People's Party Sindh Nisar Khuhro paid tribute to the founder of People's Party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 97th birthday Anniversary on Sunday.

He issued his statement that nuclear power and missile technology given to the country by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, now it is appearing as a thorn in the eyes of foreign powers, but the people of Pakistan and the armed forces of Pakistan know how to protect the national assets of their country.

He said that democracy in the country is due to the sacrifices of the Bhuttos and the People's Party will continue to play a role in maintaining the continuity of democracy in the country and conspiracies against democracy will fail.

The People's Party restored the constitution to its original state and the 18th cause of violation of the constitution has been declared as an offense under Article(6), he added.

He said that the People's Party will continue to play its democratic role for the supremacy of the constitution, law and parliament.

He said that the 97th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of People's Party, was celebrated with enthusiasm in the district headquarters of Sindh on January 5 and a cake was cut to pay homage to Shaheed Bhutto.