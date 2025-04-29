Open Menu

Khuhro Terms CCI Decision About Canals, Victory Of Bilawal's Democratic Efforts

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 12:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Pakistan People's Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Monday welcomed the decision of Council of Common Interests (CCI) regarding canals issue and termed it a victory of the democratic efforts of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and stance of Sindh.

In a statement, Nisar Khuhro said CCI has taken constitutional decision that no new canals would be built on Indus River.

Khuhro said that CCI is the only forum to take decision about water issues.

He said CCI decision not to build any canal on Indus river, is final and constitutional. He said PPP had saved existence of Sindh by resolving canals matter like Kala Bagh Dam.

He said in CCI meeting, Sindh has raised a strong point of view against the construction of canals on Indus river. He said PPP always play its due role for rights of Sindh province.

