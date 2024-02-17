Open Menu

Khuhro Urges Judiciary To Take Notice Of Attempts To Malign Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Khuhro urges judiciary to take notice of attempts to malign institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has urged the judiciary to take notice against those trying to malign the institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of PPP Hyderabad President Sagheer Qureshi here on Saturday, Khuhro said that there is no room for the imposition of martial law in the constitution of the country and any politician inviting the army could be tried under Article 6 of the constitution

He said that the country could no longer afford instability because the people had already suffered a lot at the hands of inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

He said the PPP had decided to vote in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate for the post of Prime Minister to stabilise the country and for the continuity of the democratic process.

Commenting on the protests of JUI-F in Sindh, he said that the party was holding sit-in demonstrations in Sindh from where it had never secured seats in assemblies.

Former Senator Moula Bux Chandio was also present on the occasion.

