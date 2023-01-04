UrduPoint.com

KhUJ Condemns Manhandling Of Journalist Sajid Kakar By Police

KhUJ condemns manhandling of Journalist Sajid Kakar by police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) on Wednesday strongly condemned manhandling and humiliation of ptv news Peshawar Reporter Sajid Akhtar Kakar by an official of the Mardan Traffic Police.

According to a press release issued here, KhUJ President Nasir Hussain, General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Senior Vice President Imran Ayaz, VP Basir Qalandar, Joint Secretary Irshad Ali Maidani and Finance Secretary Shah Zaib strongly condemned the mistreatment of Sajid Kakar by traffic police official, when the journalist was heading home along with his family.

The KhUJ demanded the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DPO Mardan to take action against the police officer involved, saying that otherwise the journalist community would stage a protest against the KP police.

When contacted, the police officials in Mardan said that several complaints were received against the traffic police officer, and assured that disciplinary action would be taken against him immediately.

