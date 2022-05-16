UrduPoint.com

KhUJ Condemns Pervez Khattak's Misbehavior With Journalists During Workers' Convention

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ) Monday expressed condemnation over misbehavior of PTI Central leader and former Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak with journalists during worker's convention at Shabqadar area of Charsadda district

In a joint press statement issued here, President KhUJ, Nasir Hussain, Senior Vice President, Imran Ayaz, Vice President, Baseer Qalander and General Secretary, Imran Yousafzai said it was very deplorable that Pervez Khattak directed media persons to get out of workers convention.

The newsmen later decided to boycott coverage of the event and left the venue, the statement continued.

"Apart from PTI's stalwarts, the party leaders also needs education and awareness about sensitivity of role being played by media persons in society and its importance in conveying message of politicians to masses," observed KhUJ leadership.

Mistreatment of media persons during PTI programmes and public gatherings had become a routine and needs attention of its leadership to take notice of it, they added.

Nasir Hussain said PTI leadership should not express its fury over ousting from government over media and keep its workers in control so that such incidents may not occur in future.

