KhUJ demands life protection of journalists, grieves over killing of journalist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) here on Sunday expressed condolence over the killing of Charsadda-based journalist Iftikhar Ahmed and demanded security for working journalists.

In a press statement issued by KhUJ General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, the cabinet members including President Nasir Hussain, Imran Ayaz, Abdul Basir Qalandar Irshad Ali, Shahzeb Khan and other executive members strongly condemned the killing of a journalist Iftikhar.

They said that violence against journalists in the line of duty was a common occurrence which is becoming unbearable and demanded early arrest of the killers involved.

KhUJ warned for holding a strong protest if the concerned authorities failed to arrest the killer of Iftikhar Ahmed.