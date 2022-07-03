UrduPoint.com

KhUJ Demands Life Protection Of Journalists, Grieves Over Killing Of Journalist

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KhUJ demands life protection of journalists, grieves over killing of journalist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) here on Sunday expressed condolence over the killing of Charsadda-based journalist Iftikhar Ahmed and demanded security for working journalists.

In a press statement issued by KhUJ General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, the cabinet members including President Nasir Hussain, Imran Ayaz, Abdul Basir Qalandar Irshad Ali, Shahzeb Khan and other executive members strongly condemned the killing of a journalist Iftikhar.

They said that violence against journalists in the line of duty was a common occurrence which is becoming unbearable and demanded early arrest of the killers involved.

KhUJ warned for holding a strong protest if the concerned authorities failed to arrest the killer of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Related Topics

Protest Nasir Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

8 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

16 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

16 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.