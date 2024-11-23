KhUJ, PPC Condemn Violence Against Journalists In Kurram
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) have strongly condemned the death of journalist Janan in Kurram massacre and the arson attack on the house of a local journalist Rehan during the ongoing unrest in Kurram district.
Both the bodies have demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible, warning of province-wide protests if action was not taken.
In a joint statement issued here Saturday, KhUJ President Kashifuddin Syed, PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik, General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai, and KhUJ General Secretary Irshad Ali expressed deep concern over these incidents.
They revealed that in Bagan village, Kurram, the house of a local journalist Rehan was set ablaze by an angry mob, destroying all belongings inside.
The statement called on authorities to arrest the perpetrators and ensure they were punished according to the law.
They also highlighted the increasing attacks on journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the growing risks faced by media personnel while performing their duties.
The joint statement warned that if action was not taken against those involved in journalist Janan's murder and the attack on Rehan’s house, the KhUJ and PPC would be carry out protest rallies across KP.
