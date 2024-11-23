Open Menu

KhUJ, PPC Condemn Violence Against Journalists In Kurram

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KhUJ, PPC condemn violence against journalists in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) have strongly condemned the death of journalist Janan in Kurram massacre and the arson attack on the house of a local journalist Rehan during the ongoing unrest in Kurram district.

Both the bodies have demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible, warning of province-wide protests if action was not taken.

In a joint statement issued here Saturday, KhUJ President Kashifuddin Syed, PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik, General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai, and KhUJ General Secretary Irshad Ali expressed deep concern over these incidents.

They revealed that in Bagan village, Kurram, the house of a local journalist Rehan was set ablaze by an angry mob, destroying all belongings inside.

The statement called on authorities to arrest the perpetrators and ensure they were punished according to the law.

They also highlighted the increasing attacks on journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the growing risks faced by media personnel while performing their duties.

The joint statement warned that if action was not taken against those involved in journalist Janan's murder and the attack on Rehan’s house, the KhUJ and PPC would be carry out protest rallies across KP.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

13 minutes ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

55 minutes ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

3 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

5 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

17 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

17 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan