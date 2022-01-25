KhUJ, PPC stage demonstration to protest killing of journalist in Lahore

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Tuesday held a demonstration to protest the killing of a journalist in front of Lahore Press Club.

KhUJ President Nasir Hussain and General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, PPC President M Riaz and General Secretarty Shehzada Fahad, and others in their speeches demanded early arrest of the killers.