KhUJ Stages Protest Against Desecration Of The Holy Quran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) organized a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Friday to express outrage against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

A large number of journalists participated in the protest. The protesters raised banners and shouted slogans against the Swedish government.

Ambassador of Sweden should be expelled, President KhUJ, Nasir Hussain said in his address.

Desecration of the Holy Book of the Muslim Ummah is not acceptable under any circumstances, he said.

In his address to the protesting journalists, Secretary KhUJ Imran Yousafzai said as our faith and torch bearer, the Holy Quran is our red line. The government should announce a social boycott including severing diplomatic relations with Sweden, he added.

