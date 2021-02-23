UrduPoint.com
Khuli Kachari Held In Lower Dir To Address Public Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:59 PM

Khuli Kachari held in Lower Dir to address public issues

District administration of Lower Dir organized Khuli Kachehri at the district council hall, Timergara to resolve grievances of public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration of Lower Dir organized Khuli Kachehri at the district council hall, Timergara to resolve grievances of public.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Awon Haider Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali Khattak, police officers, officials of all departments, former local government representatives and large number of people participated in large numbers.

General Secretary Government Contractors Association Lower Dir, Imran Kakar, Maulana Muhammad Nabi Shah, Alamzeb Advocate, former district councilor said said that huge amount of money was spent on footpaths in Timergara but the pesdestrians were facing difficulties in walking tation due to encroachments.

People demanded that lady doctor and technician should be posted at the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara to perform ultrasound of women patients.

They also demanded to enhance government flour quota and ensure more transparency in distribution among deserving people.

They said that vegetable market should be shifted outside the city as it was causing traffic congestion and other issue in transportation and smooth flow of traffic.

Imran Thakur said that Lower Dir is exempt from all kinds of taxes till 2023 but despite this 7 percent holding tax is being collected from contractors.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner, issued orders to concerned departments to resolveall genuine issue immediately .

He said vegetable market would relocated outside the city at suitable location soon.

