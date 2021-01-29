The district administration on Friday held Khuli Kachehari at Mathra village to address public grievances at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday held Khuli Kachehari at Mathra village to address public grievances at their doorstep.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Shah Alam, Sobia Hasam Toru, Tehsildar Shahyar Khan, Wafiq Khan and Inayatullah Khan, officials of relevant organizations and large number of people attended the Khuli Kachehari.

The people complained about load-shedding for long durations and low gas pressure and requested the district administration to take up this issue with concerned department.

They also complained about pollution in canal water from marble factories and the same contaminated water is being used for irrigation purpose.

They demanded to take action against illegal marble factories and start desilting of canals so that irrigation water could reach easily to fields.

People also demanded operation against encroachments causing traffic problems and informed the district administration about encroachments at graveyard land.

The district administration team resolved many issues of people on the spot and directed concerned officials to give time-frame to resolve other issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that purpose of holding Khuli Kachehari was to bridge gap between the public and administration and to resolve their issues swiftly at their doorstep.