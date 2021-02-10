"Khuli Kachehri" For Christian Community On Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration will hold Khuli Kachehri on Friday to address issues of Christian community at their doorsteps at Christian community hall in Zargarabad area.

The officers of the district administration along with officials concerned of other departments will be available to listen public grievances and issues on spot directive to resolve them at earliest.

The district administration said that purpose behind holding Khuli Kachehri was to get first-hand knowledge about masses' issues and take action for their prompt solution.