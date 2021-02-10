UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Khuli Kachehri" For Christian Community On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration will hold Khuli Kachehri on Friday to address issues of Christian community at their doorsteps at Christian community hall in Zargarabad area.

The officers of the district administration along with officials concerned of other departments will be available to listen public grievances and issues on spot directive to resolve them at earliest.

The district administration said that purpose behind holding Khuli Kachehri was to get first-hand knowledge about masses' issues and take action for their prompt solution.

Related Topics

Christian

Recent Stories

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

6 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

39 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

51 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

56 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.